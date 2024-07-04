Rides and ring tosses at Riverfront Park for five-day carnival this week

Aldina Bajramovic, in the upper seat, points out the sights to Jaxson Rukkila, 7, as they are some of first to ride the Ferris wheel Wednesday at the ICCU Summer Carnival set up in Riverfront Park. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Riverfront Park is taken over by rides, games and fried food as a five-day family-friendly carnival opens for the fourth year in a row.

People can go to the carnival, which opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday, to celebrate the Fourth of July, but they can also attend for the entire weekend, Paradise Amusements owner Sherry McKay said.

McKay said she hopes by opening the carnival for the Independence Day holiday more people will be drawn to it because it will be open for the firework show. But there are more things for people who are not interested in Fourth of July events.

The carnival is spread out across the park, with games and rides near the Pavilion but also by the Radio Flyer Wagon, she said.

“It is wonderful when you see children smiling and you see mom and dad having fun; it’s very warming to your heart,” McKay said.

Some of the rides include a Tilt-a-Whirl, a Berry-Go-Round and a Gravitron, which stood out to brother and sister duo Sam and Lucy Barney while they were waiting in line for tickets.

The pair said while they were only going to be at the carnival on Wednesday, they were looking forward to having fun and enjoying their time together.

A Zero-Gravity ride is included in the range of rides this week, which Manny, Stassi and Sam Beerbohm said was dizzy and scary because of how high up it took them. They still had fun.

The siblings planned to go on every ride the carnival offered.

While Stassi said she was just looking to have some fun, Manny specifically wanted to ride the Ferris wheel, and Sam was looking forward to the House of Mirrors.

Ring tosses and games near the House of Mirrors give participants the chance to win prizes and toys.

Food vendors offering nachos, churros and more are also located in the area.

The carnival and ride sessions will be open Thursday from noon to 11 p.m.; Friday from 2 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $1 each, $25 for 25, $35 for 40 and $40 for an unlimited access wristband.

A map of the rides, games, food options and other carnival information can be found in the Riverfront Calender section of the city’s website.