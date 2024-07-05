Catie Griggs resigns as Mariners’ president of business operations

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Catie Griggs, one of just two women to hold the title of president of business operations for a Major League Baseball club, and the first woman to hold that role for the Seattle Mariners, is leaving the Mariners’ organization just three years into her tenure.

Griggs resigned Friday morning, the club announced.

John Stanton, the Mariners’ managing partner, will take over her responsibilities on an interim basis until a new president of business operations is named.

The Mariners hired Griggs, 42, in July 2021 to replace longtime team executive Kevin Mather, who resigned in February 2021 after a series of insensitive and derogatory remarks.

A North Carolina native, Griggs has accepted a new job on the East Coast to be closer to family, according to a Mariners new release. She was previously chief business officer at Atlanta United of MLS.

“I’ve truly had a mix of emotions as I made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from my role as President of Business Operations,” Griggs said in a statement. “After much consideration, I have decided to prioritize our family and relocate back to the East Coast to be closer to both (husband) Justin and my aging parents.

“My time in Seattle getting to know this community and to work with so many talented people at T-Mobile Park and beyond will always be incredibly special to me. I look forward to seeing what amazing things lie ahead for the Mariners.”

Griggs’ departure leaves Caroline O’Connor of the Miami Marlins as the lone female president in MLB.

“I want to thank Catie for all her hard work and leadership over the past three years. The Mariners grew as an organization and accomplished some great feats including our 2022 Playoff run, the 2023 All-Star Game and the NHL Winter Classic during her tenure,” Stanton said in a statement. “In talking with her as she grappled with this decision to return to the East Coast, it was clear how much she valued the people that make our organization and team special. But finding an opportunity for Catie and her husband, Justin, to be closer to their extended family was too important to pass up.

“I know this was a difficult decision for Catie, and I appreciate her professionalism in working with me as she worked through this process.”