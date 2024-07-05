Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese help Chicago Sky snap Storm’s home winning streak

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – After draining her first three-pointer of the season, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese looked on in a bit of disbelief like almost everyone inside Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.

But after knocking down a second long-range shot from the top of the key, Reese held her follow through for a moment as the ball splashed through the net before back pedaling down court.

It was that type of night for the Storm, who lost 88-84 to the Sky’s two-woman wrecking crew of Chennedy Carter and Reese, who put an end to several Storm streaks.

Seattle, which had won eight in a row at home, lost for the first time at on its floor since the May 14 season opener.

The Storm (13-7) also had their four-game winning streak snapped, which began at the start of their nine-game homestand.

During the previous four games, Seattle enjoyed double-digit blowout wins while playing what coach Noelle Quinn described as “a beautiful brand of basketball.”

However, in front of a crowd of 10,725, which included more than a few Sky and particularly Reese fans, there was nothing beautiful about the Storm’s defense that had difficulty corralling the fleet-footed Carter and slowing down Reese.

Carter finished with 33 points, two shy of her career high which she set against the Storm four years ago, and Reese notched her record-setting 12th straight double-double with a personal-best 27 points and 10 rebounds.

No other Sky player had more than nine points.

The Storm countered with a balanced attack led by Jordan Horston’s 20 points. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points while Ezi Magbegor had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

Jewell Loyd had 13 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith chipped in 12 points and nine assists.

Seattle railed 42-39 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter down 70-64.

Chicago built an 84-75 lead with 1:36 left when the Storm answered with a 7-0 run to close within two points.

Reese made a couple of free throws to seal the win for the Sun.

The Storm-Sky rematch is 3 p.m. Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.