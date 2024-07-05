Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash makes solo stop at Northern Quest Resort and Casino

From staff reports

Saul Hudson, known professionally as Slash, has spent decades building his repertoire as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Saturday, he will be bringing those talents to Spokane.

In the early ’ 80s, Slash spent time in a handful of Los Angeles area bands before joining Axl Rose and company in the now legendary Guns N’ Roses in 1985.

In 1987, the “most dangerous band in the world” released their iconic debut album, “Appetite For Destruction.” The record would feature all-time classics like “Paradise City,” “Welcome To The Jungle,” and the track featuring one of Slash’s most recognizable solos, “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” The album has since gone a whopping 18-times platinum and remains the highest selling debut album in the U.S. to date.

Throughout his time with the band, Slash has recorded some of the most recognizable guitar solos in music history – “November Rain” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” being just a few more primary examples.

Slash has also had multiple ventures outside of Guns N’ Roses, including a handful of other bands like “Slash’s Snakepit” and “Velvet Revolver.” He has also released multiple solo albums, most recently a record titled “Orgy of the Damned.”

In May, Slash released the 12-track LP featuring multiple other artists as they cover blues classics – such as Gary Clark Jr. on “Crossroads,” Chris Stapleton on “Oh Well” and Demi Lovato on “Papa Was A Rolling Stone.”

Now, Slash is on his “Serpent Festival” tour and will be bringing the show to Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Saturday, July 6. He will be joined by fellow award-winning artists Samantha Fish, Eric Gales and the Warren Haynes Band.