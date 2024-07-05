Israel intelligence chief goes to Qatar for talks with Hamas over Gaza cease-fire

By Fadwa Hodali and Fiona MacDonald Bloomberg News

The head of Israel’s Mossad will travel to Qatar on Friday to try to finalize a cease-fire deal with Hamas, according to a person familiar with the matter.

David Barnea, who leads the Israeli external-intelligence agency, will meet Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private matters.

The development comes after Israel received a fresh proposal from Hamas that could lead to the release of some hostages held in Gaza and a pause in the war between the two sides, still raging after almost nine months.

It’s the clearest sign in weeks that a truce is possible after months of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet discussed Hamas’ latest offer on Thursday. He then held a 30-minute call with U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration proposed a three-part peace plan in late May.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, said the group is sticking to longstanding demands, including the retreat of Israeli forces and the return of displaced civilians to their homes in Gaza. However, the new offer doesn’t insist on a full withdrawal of Israeli troops in the initial stage, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

Biden hasn’t been able to get an agreement on his plan, partly because Hamas insisted on the permanent departure of Israeli soldiers from Gaza.

Israel has resisted that, saying the military won’t end its campaign until Hamas is eradicated as a military and governing organization. Netanyahu has committed to the idea of a temporary cease-fire — perhaps lasting several weeks — as a way to release hostages seized on Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters attacked the country’s south and triggered the conflict.

U.S. officials have said they hope a cease-fire could turn into a permanent halt in fighting. The war has caused turmoil in the wider Middle East and huge political divisions globally, even hurting Biden’s bid for re-election in November.

US, Qatar Mediation

Qatar hosts many of Hamas’ political leaders and is a key mediator, along with the U.S. and Egypt, between the Iran-backed group and Israel.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage during its attack.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants. The Israeli military has destroyed large swathes of the enclave and provoked a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.