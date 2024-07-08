Eastern Washington Democrats running for Congress split on Biden candidacy

Democratic candidates running to represent Eastern Washington in Congress are split on whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee in this year’s presidential election.

OB-GYN Bernadine Bank called on Biden to drop out of the race Monday, stating in a press release that the president “might be too old for office,” pointing to a recent debate performance in which he had failed to “reassure the American people that he’s up to the job.” Vice President Kamala Harris should take his place in the presidential campaign, Bank argued.

Former diplomat Carmela Conroy, who until earlier this year also served as chair of the Spokane County Democrats, said that neither Donald Trump nor Biden set to rest concerns about the future of American Democracy at the debate.

“Both parties have to think long and hard about who is best suited to serve as the Commander in Chief and lead our government of, by, and for the people,” she said.

Small business consultant Ann Marie Danimus was the only Democratic candidate for the seat who vocally defended Biden’s candidacy for another term.

“The president is a decision maker,” Danimus said. “Biden has proven his ability to, first of all, surround himself with highly qualified, intelligent, conscientious people.”

She acknowledged Biden struggles with communication, but feels he has always been “absolutely on point.” The president has talked openly about overcoming his childhood struggles with a stutter.

Bank argued that it wasn’t appropriate to conflate the president’s speech impediment with his poor debate performance, arguing that while Biden had “done a good job, especially around my campaign’s core issues” such as supporting abortion access and veterans, his performance was not meeting the expectations of Eastern Washingtonians.”

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Welde, a Liberty Lake resident also running for the seat as a Democrat, declined to comment on the presidential election. Registered nurse and clinical assistant professor at WSU Bobbi Bennett-Wolcott could not be immediately reached for comment.