No arrest in death of 23-year-old scooter rider

The Spokane Police Department will not arrest the person who reportedly drove through a stop sign and killed a 23-year-old scooter rider last week.

While police originally said the driver of the vehicle stopped at a stop sign before the fatal crash July 2, they said Monday that was not the case.

Danielle Littrell, 23, died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Littrell was riding shortly before 6:30 a.m. heading north near Fourth Avenue when a driver going east came to a stop sign but didn’t stop, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

When the driver pulled into the intersection, the scooter and the vehicle collided, police said. According to department spokesperson Julie Humphreys, Littrell had the right of way, but there are no criminal elements to the incident that would press police to arrest the driver of the car.

Littrell was riding a personal scooter in the road and was wearing a helmet, Humphreys said.

The driver will be cited, but the investigation found that there was no negligence on the part of the driver, no impairment and no recklessness, Humphreys said.

According to her Facebook page, Littrell studied at Whitworth University and was from Kennewick.