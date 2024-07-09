John Corbett says he picked the ‘wrong thing to do’ with his life: ‘It’s just a fact’

Asia Moore, Los Angeles Times

John Corbett says he regrets choosing his career in acting after being in the industry for more than 30 years.

The actor made a guest appearance on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast hosted by comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade, where he admitted to the hosts that being an actor is unfulfilling for him.

“I’m in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz. It’s just a fact,” Corbett said. “So I can reveal now I picked the f— wrong thing to do with my life.”

The 63-year-old actor said his regret stems from a long-standing distaste for authority figures and the lack of creative control inherent in acting.

“Since I was a kid, I hate being told what to do by any f— authority figure,” Corbett said. “I picked something to do with my whole life for my fulfillment of my work life, which is, ‘Dude, stand here, say this, put this on, look this way, say it faster, cut your hair like this.’ … You feel like a puppet.”

The “Sex and the City” star expressed his desire to be more involved in the creative process when it comes to his own projects. He referenced fellow actor Emma Stone and her creative involvement in her big-screen projects “Cruella” and “Poor Things.”

“I made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me in every f— restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world. But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f— line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.”

Corbett’s journey into acting began unexpectedly while he was studying hairdressing at Cerritos College. He broke into television with a guest role on “The Wonder Years” in 1988 before achieving widespread recognition as Chris Stevens in “Northern Exposure,” a role that earned him Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award nominations. His career continued to ascend with notable roles in “Sex and the City,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “United States of Tara.”

Corbett, who married longtime partner Bo Derek in 2020, has explored other creative pursuits, including a foray into country music with two albums, “John Corbett,” released in 2006, and “Leaving Nothin’ Behind” in 2013.