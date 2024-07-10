Spokane heat wave breaks heat records three days in a row

Dominik Martinez, left, splashes his brother, Matthew, as they cool off in the Rotary Riverfront Fountain, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spokane. Temperatures in Spokane reached 100 or more on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Spokane has shattered three heat records in as many days as the week’s scorching weather persists.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday and Wednesday were the hottest temperatures Spokane will see during this week’s heat wave. Wednesday’s high was 104 degrees.

The past three days have set Spokane records, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high broke the daily record of 102 degrees from 1975. Tuesday’s high of 103 broke the record of 100 from 1985, and Monday’s high of 100 broke the record of 99 in 1970.

Wednesday was the 15th time Spokane has had a daily high of 104 or more since records began in the 1880s, said Jeremy Wolf, weather service meteorologist. The three-day streak reaching at least 100 degrees is the 14th time Spokane has had three days or more of 100-degree temperatures.

Looking forward, the city will see “cooler” temperatures in the mid-90s. Still, the temperatures will be some 10 degrees above the region’s normal.