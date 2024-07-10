Two early morning fires leave one man dead, four displaced

Two early morning fires in Spokane left one man dead and four people displaced.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was found in a burnt travel trailer at 5216 N. Bemis Street, according to the Spokane Fire Department. Neighbors called in the fire just before 3 a.m., and firefighters were able to respond within three minutes.

The property also includes a house that was not burned. Property records indicate it is owned by Fred Ruhoff.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an electrical failure, the department said.

Around 20 minutes later, the same firefighters were dispatched to 6008 N. Lindeke Street to a house fire mostly ablaze around the porch until it spread to the attic, according to the fire department.

The fire started when the residents in the home left their barbecue coals to burn out naturally, but ash from the grill ignited nearby brush and leaves around the house. Two adults and two children were displaced from the fire, the department said.