‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 release; Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to return

By Malia Mendez Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Shrek is coming back to the big screen — really, really.

DreamWorks Animation announced Tuesday that a fifth installment in the “Shrek” franchise would arrive in theaters next summer, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the first “Shrek” film.

“Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026,” the animation studio wrote in an X post. The announcement also confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz would reprise their roles as the franchise’s eponymous ogre, his plucky wife, Princess Fiona, and his partner-in-tomfoolery, Donkey.

“Shrek 5” will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as a writer and artist on “Shrek 2” and “Shrek the Third,” and as head of story on “Shrek Forever After,” Variety reported. “Trolls” producer Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri will co-produce, and Brad Ableson will co-direct. Plot details have yet to be disclosed.

The first “Shrek” film, which premiered in 2001, is based on writer and cartoonist William Steig’s 1990 picture book by the same name and tells the story of an ogre who leaves his childhood swamp to see the world. The beloved fantasy comedy went on to become the first-ever winner of the Oscar for animated feature and grossed more than $484 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

In addition to its sequels, “Shrek” also spurred two “Puss in Boots” spinoff titles, the most recent of which opened to more than $12 million domestically in December 2022 (6.7% of its total gross) and also received an Oscar nomination in the animated feature category. DreamWorks has not confirmed whether Antonio Banderas, who voices the outlaw cat at the center of the “Puss in Boots” films, will return for “Shrek 5.”

Murphy previously leaked the news about a fifth “Shrek” film in a June interview with Collider, telling the outlet that the project was set in motion “four or five months ago.”

“I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year. We’ll finish it up,” Murphy said, also teasing a stand-alone film for his character, Donkey.