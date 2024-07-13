Ask the doctors: Super-agers retain cognition through lifestyle, genetics

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I keep hearing the term “super-ager,” but the meaning isn’t clear. I’ve heard it used about older adults who stay physically healthy, who live to be 100 or who have a good memory. Is there a definition? Is it because of lifestyle or genetics?

Dear Reader: The secret to a long and healthy life has always been a subject of intense fascination. From the age-old legend of the fountain of youth to bizarre panaceas such as ingesting gold, blood or the organs of exotic animals, even a quick dip into history shows the quest for longevity is timeless.

When it comes to “super-agers,” the focus is on cognition. The term was introduced in 2008 by researchers at Northwestern University’s school of medicine, who defined it as someone who is 80 years or older and still has the memory skills of a person 30 years younger. Super-agers are also physically different. Their brains experience shrinkage at half the annual rate of other older adults. This includes the loss of volume typically seen in the frontal cortex, which is associated with abstract thinking, creativity and judgment. Super-agers also have a higher percentage of a certain type of nerve cells, known as Von Economo neurons, which reach from the frontal cortex to distant regions of the brain.

Needless to say, the classification of super-agers came hand in hand with questions of how and why these older adults retain these unique characteristics. Research shows that genetics and biology each play a role. And, fortunately, it appears that lifestyle does as well.

We suspect that none of the habits associated with being a super-ager will come as a surprise. An important factor in maintaining cognitive health is something known as neuroplasticity. The term refers to the structural changes to neural networks in the brain that are generated by the act of learning and retaining new things. That learning can take place on a physical, mental or emotional level.

Taking language classes, joining a reading group, learning a new sport or taking up an instrument can contribute to cognitive health, as can the social, emotional and physical engagement of going dancing or on a group hike. If you’re a person who enjoys crossword puzzles, consider challenging your brain with the numbers and logic of Sudoku. If you’re already a regular walker, you can tax your brain with unfamiliar routes in new locations. The focus is on asking the brain to “flex” by presenting it with new information that it needs to recognize, sift and categorize.

Taking care of the physical body is also important. That means staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a healthful diet. There is evidence linking ultraprocessed foods to increased risk of cognitive decline, so limiting those makes sense. It is also important to manage diabetes, hypertension or high blood lipid levels. The good news is that no matter your stage in life, it is possible to reap benefits, both physical and cognitive, from these habits, activities and lifestyle choices.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.