Jim Meehan: Rosauers Open, Vanessa Behan form long-lasting special connection

A $70,000 contribution to Vanessa Behan, which provides a safe haven for children in need and support to strengthen families, when COVID canceled the 2020 Rosauers Open Invitational but not its philanthropic spirit.

Three men volunteering to have their heads shaved, raising in an additional $13,500. One of tournament’s founding fathers writing a personal check for $10,000 after promising Vanessa Behan officials that the event would generate at least that much.

Roughly $3.6 million raised over the last 36 years.

Through words and actions, many of those involved for decades and in some cases since Day 1 have demonstrated just how special the relationship is between the Rosauers Open Invitational and Vanessa Behan.

“Think about this,” said Amy Vega, who has been at Vanessa Behan for 28 years, the last 18 as executive director. “Our agency had been open for six months before the first tournament. The fact that Rosauers would take a chance on an organization with no track record or history, sign up for this and continue to do it for 37 years … that really goes back to Bill (Haraldson, former Rosauers executive). It just speaks volumes to who he is as a person and the way he led Rosauers.”

The tournament, which began in 1988, and the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, founded in 1987, essentially grew up together.

The 37th Rosauers Open features a pro-am Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the 54-hole tournament Friday through Sunday at stately Indian Canyon. Fittingly, the history of the tournament, one of the majors in the PGA Pacific Northwest Section, will be honored Tuesday at an event at Arbor Crest.

Haraldson recalls Gary Lindeblad and a few Spokane pros walking into his office in the late 1980s to request sponsorship of a new tournament, with proceeds going to the nursery located in a small house on the South Hill.

Gary Lindeblad, who was instrumental in bringing the Rosauers Open to Spokane in the late 1980s. (Courtesy)

“Being a golfer and loving the game, I said, ‘That’s a great idea,’ ” said Haraldson, who joined Lindeblad, pro at Indian Canyon at the time, and MeadowWood’s Bob Scott in shaving their heads to boost donations at one of the early tournaments. “I was COO at the time, my boss was CEO Larry Geller. I walked into his office and he said, “Sounds good to me.’

“We wanted the golf tournament to be like any other PGA tournament and (benefit) a great charity, so the Vanessa Behan nursery was absolutely perfect.”

The Rosauers Open Invitational soon became the richest PGA sectional event in the country. It’s still believed to be at or near the top nationally in terms of revenue raised for charity. Rosauers likely ranks in the top five nationally for longevity as a tournament sponsor.

The tournament’s growth in some ways mirrored Vanessa Behan’s growth. The latter now occupies a 36,000-square feet facility on East Sprague. Vanessa Behan – crisis nursery was dropped from the official name several years ago – helped 457 kids in Vega’s first year and currently assists over 400 per month and surpassed 7,000 last year alone.

“I still get to play (in the Pro-Am), but I’m not involved as much since we sold the company in 2000,” Haraldson said. “But it’s very gratifying that it’s still going on.

“It really helped (Vanessa Behan) get started. They serve thousands of children every year and it still brings tears to my eyes. Every year there’s a big luncheon at the Convention Center and this year there were 900 people. They just do a great job with those kids and families.”

Haraldson noted that “all of our vendors selling products to us would get involved and they were donating products to the nursery. Early on, we gave them a 40-foot truck of diapers.”

Haraldson credits Lindeblad for hatching the idea to bring the tournament to Spokane. Lindeblad deflected credit to Haraldson, Rosauers’ executives over three-plus decades and the generosity of countless sponsors, vendors and volunteers that make the event successful annually.

“Gary will never tell the story, but at one point he guaranteed the tournament would raise $10,000 and I think he wrote out a check himself,” Vega said. “Gary is the funniest guy, super humble, super quiet, always doing good.”

Last year’s Rosauers Open generated a record $170,000 for Vanessa Behan.

“It’s always a fun time when we get to make the big mock check,” said Bud Nameck, who handles several roles for the tournament, including emceeing the awards ceremony. “Even when we didn’t have the (2020) tournament during COVID, many of the sponsors basically donated probably half of what it cost to put a team in, just to keep the donation streak alive to the nursery.”

Vega called the Rosauers Open her favorite week of the year. She enjoys scenic Indian Canyon, visiting with golfers and volunteers and “thanking people for their impact on what we’re able to do.”

“My goal is to shake hands with our sponsors every year and there’s probably 50 or so,” Lindeblad added.

Late Sunday afternoon, tournament officials will present an oversized check to the 2024 Rosauers champ – Conner Robbins pocketed $11,000 last year – and another for perhaps 15 times that amount to Vanessa Behan.

“Just thinking about it makes me emotional,” Vega said. “We’re privately funded. It’s the individuals, collective groups that rally around the cause, some not even knowing the depth of the work we do, the number of people that volunteer – I don’t have words for it sometimes. I’m just so in awe.”