Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gets standing ovation at Wimbledon rare appearance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton attended the men’s Wimbledon Finals on Sunday, in just her second public appearance this year as she continues to focus on her ongoing cancer treatment.

Middleton, 42, received a standing ovation when she entered the Royal Box accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, 40, reported People Magazine.

As she took her seat she smiled and waved to the crowd, appearing to be in good spirits.

Former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe, who was speaking on the BBC broadcast, said it was great seeing the Princess of Wales at the finals “after what she’s been through.”

Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and tennis legend Andre Agassi were in the VIP section behind Middleton.

Later in the day, Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the second year in a row to secure the championship. Princess Kate came down onto the court to present him with the winner’s trophy.

She currently serves as the official patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a role she inherited from Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

Kensington Palace had confirmed that the princess would be in attendance at the match but it was unclear whether she would present the trophy.

Earlier before the match, Kate and Charlotte met with former female champions in the clubhouse and also spoke with participants in the “Work at Wimbledon” program, which provides youth opportunities to work at the Championships.

Prince William was not in attendance during the event as he was busy fulfilling his duties as president of the Football Association, cheering on England’s soccer squad in Germany for the UEFA European Championship.