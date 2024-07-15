50 years ago in Expo history: ‘Jjogging mayor of Pullman,’ the Carpenters music show and a dead nurse

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Carpenters played two shows at the Spokane Coliseum as part of the Expo ’74 concert series.

The Spokesman-Review critic said Karen and Richard Carpenter “proved themselves sincere, rich, mature performers.”

“Her voice and stage presence were so good that she sparkled.”

The S-R also ran review of the show a day earlier by Glenn Yarbrough and the Limeliters Reunion ’74.

“Yarbrough created a joyous nostalgic mood with a fast and jazzed up version “Baby, the Rain Must Fall,” said the SR reviewer.

In other Expo news, Jim Dunne, the “jogging mayor of Pullman,” made an unusual entrance into Expo ’74 for Pullman Day.

He ran the last 7 miles of a Pullman to Spokane relay race and arrived at the fair in his jogging togs. In fact, he arrived about a half-hour early because he had overestimated the distance.

The S-R also noted that Expo had experienced a different kind of runner the day before. Three male streakers ran through the International Amphitheater. They jumped the fence into a waiting car.

From 100 years ago: Bertha Leck, a Spokane nurse, was found dead in her room and police suspected foul play – possibly by the woman she was attending.

Leck was caring for a middle-aged Worley woman who had recently spent time at the asylum at Oroville for a “mental ailment.”

Leck’s throat was cut by a razor, which had previously “been hidden for fear that (the patient) might do some injury with it if she found it.”

The patient’s husband came home to find Leck on the floor.