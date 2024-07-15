Actor James Sikking, known for ‘Doogie Howser’ and ‘Hill Street Blues,’ dies at 90

By David Matthews New York Daily News

James Sikking, an actor known for roles on TV shows “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 90.

Sikking died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after suffering complications from dementia, his publicist said.

“In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farce. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage,” Cynthia Snyder, said in a statement. “His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences.”

Sikking’s career began with small roles in a number of TV and film productions, including “Rawhide,” “Perry Mason,” “M.A.S.H.” and “The Rockford Files.” A big break came in the early 1980s with the role of Lt. Hunter on the police drama “Hill Street Blues,” which ran for seven seasons and nabbed Sikking a Primtetime Emmy nomination.

In 1989, he was cast as Dr. David Howser, the father of a medical prodigy, in “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Neil Patrick Harris, who played the titular Doogie on the long-running show, memorialized his former co-star on social media.

“Jim Sikking played my dad in ‘Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people I’ve ever known,” Harris wrote in a post on Instagram. “A true professional. He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss.”

He also starred in films like “Outland,” with Sean Connery, “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” and “Fever Pitch.”

Sikking is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florine, their son Andrew, their daughter Emily, and four grandchildren.