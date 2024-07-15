Before the Pac-12 disappears: Our picks for the greatest players in conference history (the all-time team)

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

In less than one month, the Pac-12 will cease to exist in recognizable form. At the close of business on Aug. 1, the 10 departing schools will end their membership in the century-old conference.

To commemorate the occasion – and give readers something to ponder over the holiday week – tThe Hotline presents our picks for the greatest football players in conference history: the all-time all-conference team.

(Consider it a complementary piece to our look at the Mt. Rushmore players for each school.)

Important disclaimers:

• We only considered players who competed when their schools were members of the conference. For example, Utah quarterback Alex Smith, who played for the Utes during their tenure in the Mountain West, was not considered.

• We selected more players for each position than would appear in a starting 22.

• Performance in the NFL was not factored into our selections.

(Players listed alphabetically by school)

Offense

Quarterbacks: Oregon’s Marcus Mariota, Stanford’s Jim Plunkett, Stanford’s John Elway, USC’s Matt Leinart

Running backs: Stanford’s Ernie Nevers, USC’s Marcus Allen, USC’s Charles White, Washington’s Hugh McElhenny (O.J. Simpson was not considered.)

Receivers: Oregon’s Ahmad Rashad, Stanford’s Ken Margerum, USC’s Keyshawn Johnson, Washington’s Reggie Williams

Tight ends: Arizona State’s Todd Heap, Cal’s Tony Gonzalez

Tackles: Oregon’s Penei Sewell, UCLA’s Jonathan Ogden, USC’s Anthony Munoz, USC’s Ron Yary

Guards: Arizona State’s Randall McDaniel, Cal’s Les Richter, Oregon’s Gary Zimmerman, USC’s Brad Budde, USC’s Bruce Matthews

Centers: USC’s Tony Slaton, Washington’s Olin Kreutz, Washington State’s Mel Hein

All-purpose: Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, UCLA’s Maurice Jones-Drew, USC’s Reggie Bush

Defense

Ends: Arizona’s Teddy Bruschi, Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs, Cal’s Andre Carter, Stanford’s Bill McColl, Washington’s Steve Emtman

Tackles: Arizona’s Rob Waldrop, Oregon’s Haloti Ngata, Oregon State’s Stephen Paea, Utah’s Star Lotulelei, Washington State’s Rien Long

Linebackers: Arizona’s Ricky Hunley, Arizona’s Scooby Wright, Arizona State’s Vernon Maxwell, UCLA’s Jerry Robinson, USC’s Junior Seau, USC’s Chris Claiborne, USC’s Richard Wood

Cornerbacks: Arizona’s Chris McAlister, Arizona’s Darryll Lewis, Oregon’s Mel Renfro, Oregon’s Alex Molden, Oregon State’s Jordan Poyer, UCLA’s Carlton Gray

Safeties: UCLA’s Kenny Easley, USC’s Ronnie Lott, USC’s Mark Carrier, Washington’s Lawyer Milloy, Washington’s Budda Baker

Punters: Cal’s Nick Harris, Utah’s Tom Hackett

Kicker: Arizona State’s Luis Zendejas, UCLA’s John Lee, Washington State’s Jason Hanson

Return specialists: Cal’s DeSean Jackson, Oregon’s D’Anthony Thomas, Washington’s Dante Pettis