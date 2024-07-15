Coeur d’Alene’s Mayor Hammond to step down Aug. 31

Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond announced Monday that he will resign at the end of August.

Elected in 2021, Hammond, 74, said he decided to resign because he’s been fighting prostate cancer caused by a hereditary gene mutation for 30 years. The cancer is currently in remission.

“I’ve lost a couple of siblings and my father to it,” Hammond said. “So at this point, I want to spend time with family rather than in office because I never know how much time I have left.”

Councilman Dan Gookin said that the council has not been able to find anyone willing to take on the rest of his term. He said that the goal for the candidate is someone who knows the position, is agreeable, and has the full support of the council – something that Hammond had accomplished during his run.

“Everyone (in the Council) loved Jim. He was one of the nicest gentlemen ever,” said Gookin.

Councilman Dan English said Hammond shared a similar sentiment.

“Of course he’s got good background in finances and stuff,” English said. “But he’s just been a real good team leader and just kind of a stabilizing force.”

According to a press release, the City Council will select a successor for the rest of Hammond’s term, which is ending just over a year before the four-year term is up. Gookin said that while the council is planning to have a vote on Aug. 20 for a new mayor, there is no deadline for the decision in the case that there are no suitable people seeking to be mayor.

“I understand why and wish him all the best, but I wish he could finish out his term,” Gookin said.

For nearly half a century, Hammond has worked in civil service positions in the Washington and Idaho area. Some of his prior roles included being an Idaho state senator, the mayor of Post Falls, and the city administrator for Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene, according to the City of Coeur d’Alene website. Hammond said he ran for mayor of Coeur d’Alene after being asked to by the two previous mayors.

“There is an effort by the far right to try to take over these nonpartisan positions, and we, most of the folks in Coeur d’Alene would prefer neither extreme. Neither extreme right or extreme left,” Hammond said. “So that’s how I kind of fit the ticket.”

City Councilman Dan Gookin spoke highly of Hammond’s moderate approach.

“I admire that he showed up to maintain, not to change,” Gookin said. “Too many people have their ego into it.”

Hammond said he plans to stay out of his successor’s selection process as much as possible.

“I feel privileged to have been able to do this in Coeur d’Alene,” Hammond said. “I know that the council and whoever they appoint to succeed me will continue to be successful, and the council is supported by a wonderful group of staff that are bright, capable and always have the best interest of the city at heart.”

Hammond said he and his wife Cyndie plan to move to Fort Collins, Colorado, to spend time with their youngest grandchildren, ages 6 and 8.

“If you look over my total participation in boards and in elected and appointed offices, I’ve been involved since I came here 50 years ago. It’s just kind of part of my DNA and I will miss that,” Hammond said. “But on the other hand, just having the opportunity to focus on family will be fun.”