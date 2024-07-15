Rifle used in Trump rally shooting came from now-closed gun business

By Jasmine Hilton,Perry Stein and María Luisa Paúl Washington Post

Federal authorities continued to search Monday for any clue as to why a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man opened fire at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday, wounding the former president and leaving one rallygoer dead and two others critically injured.

President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed Monday morning in the Situation Room by senior law enforcement and security officials, including FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle also participated, as her agency faces questions over how the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, managed to get on the roof of a building outside the rally’s security perimeter and open fire. Video taken just before the attack appears to show some spectators trying to alert police to the shooter’s presence.

Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., graduated in May with an associate’s degree in engineering science from the Community College of Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania, according to a college spokesperson. Authorities said Sunday that they believe he acted alone in the shooting and that so far their investigation has not identified any political ideology he subscribed to that suggested a motive for the attack.

“Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday,” the community college said in a statement. It expressed relief that Trump is safe and offered condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old engineer and father of two who was killed.

Police and volunteer firefighters had the gunman’s entire neighborhood blocked off Sunday, but the area was reopened the to the public on Monday. Crooks lived in a small one-story brick home

FBI special agent in charge Kevin Rojek said Crooks used an AR-style rifle chambered in 5.56mm, a common caliber for such weapons. Authorities said the gunman’s father legally purchased the weapon, which was identified and traced using records from a gun dealership that is no longer operating - suggesting that it was not a recent purchase.

The gunman, who excelled in math as a high school student and worked at a local nursing home, was a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, a shooting club in Clairton, Pa., a club lawyer confirmed Monday.

The club “fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred on Saturday,” Robert S. Bootay III said. He added that the club “offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured, including the former president.”