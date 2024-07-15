Two Hikers Die in Canyonlands National Park in 100-Degree Temperatures

By Sara Ruberg New York Times

A man and his daughter died in Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Friday after they ran out of water and texted 911 for help while hiking along a challenging trail in temperatures of well over 100 degrees, according to park officials and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

The causes of death had not been determined, but emergency dispatchers received text messages Friday afternoon from the man, Albino Herrera Espinoza, 52, and his daughter Beatriz Herrera, 23, that said they had run out of water and were lost. National Park Service rangers and Bureau of Land Management personnel found both of them dead later that afternoon.

There was an excessive-heat warning in the park at the time and the high temperature for the day was 106 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

The two, who were from Green Bay, Wisconsin, were hiking the Syncline Trail, which is considered strenuous and is where most of the rescues in the park occur, according to Canyonlands National Park. The trail is a little over 8 miles and has a steep elevation change of about 1,500 feet.

Karen Garthwait, public affairs specialist for Southeast Utah Group parks, said the trail has sections where hikers are between rock walls that radiate heat – and that hiking in these spots is sometimes referred to as “being in the oven.”

The two deaths were the latest in Southwest parks at a time when heat waves have consumed much of the United States. Millions of people in the western United States have experienced back-to-back days with triple-digit temperatures. June broke global heat records for the 13th consecutive month.

On July 7, a 50-year-old man was found dead while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park during a heat wave. His cause of death is still not known. He was the third hiker to have died there in less than a month amid the heat.

In late June, two people died from heat-related causes at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and another died in Death Valley National Park on July 6.

Park officials in both Canyonlands and Grand Canyon National Park warn against hiking during the hottest hours of the day, especially during heat advisories. In both parks, there is little shade on trails to protect people from the sun, and heat can increase as hikers descend into canyons.

There have been 26 deaths in Canyonlands National Park from 2007 to April 2023, according to National Park Service data. Two of those deaths have been from hyperthermia, which is when the body overheats.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.