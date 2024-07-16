50 years ago in Expo history: A judge made sentenced the fair’s young fare-jumpers to some poetic justice

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The 40 youths who jumped the fences at Expo ’74 probably thought they were saving money.

They were wrong. They were all fined $50 in Justice Court after they were caught in a crackdown on fence-jumpers.

“I made it clear that the sentence was designed to make it more expensive to sneak into Expo once, than to buy a season’s pass,” the judge said.

In other Expo news, several entertainment events were taken off the calendar. Japan’s Orient ’75 production at the Opera House was canceled because some of the performers were having trouble getting visas.

The Iranian National Dance Company performance at the Opera House was postponed indefinitely because of “a transportation foul-up.”

Tickets were being refunded.

From 100 years ago: The stage manager at the Hippodrome Theater called Mrs. Arthur Van a “ham actor” – and those were fighting words.

She then called him a “scab,” and the “ugly conversation passed back and forth” until her husband and another man joined the argument and then “went into the alley to settle it.”

Mr. Van smashed the other man in the kisser, injuring his lip. Mr. Van was fined $5 and court costs.

Also on this date

(From onthisday.com)

1945: The first test detonation of an atomic bomb is done at the Trinity Site in Alamogordo, New Mexico, as part of the U.S. Manhattan Project.

1980: Ronald Reagan nominated for U.S. president by Republicans in Detroit.