How Spokane Farmers Markets are encouraging healthy habits in the youth

It’s fresh produce season in Spokane, and KERNEL is keeping children engaged and educated at local farmers markets.

As families pass by the tables of fruits and vegetables at the Spokane Farmers Market, one special booth, run by Kids Eating Right - Nutrition and Exercise for Life, is designed to catch kids’ eyes.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s KERNEL grabs children’s attention to learn about lifelong healthy eating habits, gardening and exercise.

Volunteer Jo Schafer teaches a new lesson each week, such as one about a caterpillar’s life cycle, along with fun facts about fresh food and staying healthy.

Each child who stops in at KERNEL’s booth for the lesson does a corresponding art project that takes just a few minutes while they learn more about nutrition and exercise. It’s engaging for the kids to be doing a craft while learning, Schafer said.

Upon completion of the short and fun activity, each of the children earns a $2 coupon, or “two KERNEL bucks,” Schafer said, good for a fruit or vegetable at the market. They also receive an informational card with that week’s lesson and a weekly healthy recipe.

Schafer said, “They love to get the money to go shopping.”

Kids loop back around to pick up their art projects once they’re done at the market and show the volunteers their produce of choice.

Schafer is a second-year KERNEL volunteer excited to be making a difference.

“I spoke with the manager of the market. She told me about it, and I was hooked,” Schafer said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to make positive changes in some people’s lives.”

KERNEL partners with farmers markets to spark local community engagement in the area’s youth and teach what some elementary school educations don’t cover, such as cooking healthy meals at home.

Twelve-year-old Arlen Zuniga said not many of her friends are educated about healthy and nutritious foods, so this was a fun and educational opportunity.

The people who gather at 4th Avenue and Chestnut Street in Browne’s Addition’s Coeur d’Alene Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays are all welcome, Schafer said. Versatility in education styles and learning environments is crucial to raising smart and healthy children.

“I love kids, and I love healthy food and I love the farmers market, so this feels really good,” Schafer said. “We’re planting some seeds in these kids and these parents’ minds too; if they haven’t been exposed to many fruits and vegetables up until the farmers market, now they have.”