Man urinates in bushes outside bar and then shoots at patrons, court records say

Police arrested a man Sunday who they say shot at bar patrons after urinating in nearby bushes.

Mateo Bear, 22, was asked by a waitress to leave the Illinois Bar and Grill , 1403 E. Illinois Ave., when he told someone he had a gun and a knife on him, according to court records.

Bear then went outside and started urinating in the bushes. A witness saw him and confronted Bear, court records say. That’s when Bear pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds towards the witness but didn’t injure him.

Bear took off running eastbound on Illinois Avenue, and police caught up with him later by matching a description of his clothing, a black tank top and navy blue shorts, court records say.

Law enforcement found the handgun in a recycling bin nearby “in an effort to hide it” near a group of children, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Bear was booked into the Spokane County Jail on 10 counts of assault.