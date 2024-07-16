Richard Simmons’ cause of death under investigation

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News

The cause of death of eccentric fitness guru Richard Simmons is under investigation, officials confirmed.

While authorities previously said they do not suspect foul play, the Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles announced Monday that Simmons’ cause of death has been deferred, People reported. That means investigation and additional testing are needed to confirm what exactly happened to the health guru.

It can take up to three months before a determination is made on the cause of death.

Simmons was found dead on Saturday inside his Los Angeles home, after his housekeeper called 911 around 10 a.m.

Simmons, who recently celebrated his 76th birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms,” he wrote in a post on Friday. “I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Simmons had fallen in his bathroom Friday night, though it is unclear if it’s connected to his death.

Beloved for his flamboyant workout attire, which would often include short shorts and sparkles, Simmons shot to fame in the 1980s as a motivational speaker and weight loss instructor, who used his own experiences with overeating and health to inspire. He also starred in an exercise show and aerobics videos, most famously “Sweatin’ to the Oldies,” while running his own fitness facility in California.

More recently, Simmons had avoided the public eye. During an interview with People just days before his death, Simmons opened up about his retreat from the celebrity lifestyle.

“I never thought of myself as a celebrity,” he said. “People don’t know this, I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”