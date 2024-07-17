50 years ago in Expo history: Chicago ‘mesmerized’ with their fair performance, although it wasn’t a Saturday in the park

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A crowd of 8,500 was “mesmerized” by the jazz-rock sounds of Chicago in an Expo ’74 performance at the Spokane Coliseum.

The band played its hits, including “Saturday in the Park,” “It’s Only the Beginning,” “I’m a Man,” and “25 or 6 to 4.”

“It would be almost impossible to say which songs stood out in the performance,” an S-R reviewer wrote. “All were deserving of superlative praise.”

The Spokane Chronicle reviewer was equally wowed, praising the group’s “imaginative use of brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments.”

Over at the Opera House, Jose Feliciano impressed with his vocals and virtuoso guitar work, combining elements of “rock, hard rock, acoustic blues and flamenco.” He sang his hit version of “Light My Fire,” as well as familiar tunes including “Guantanamera,” “California Dreamin’” and “Listen to the Falling Rain.”

Feliciano also demonstrated one surprise talent: comic mimicry, doing “convincing impressions of Yogi Bear, Bob Dylan, Elvis, Donald Duck, the Stylistics, and John Denver.”

From 100 years ago: The towns of Tiger and Lost Creek in Pend Oreille County were surrounded by wildfires, but had so far been “saved by the desperate efforts put forth by organized crews” from Ione and neighboring towns.

The fire jumped the Pend Oreille River and was raging on a 10-mile front along the stream.

About 16 blazes were burning in Stevens County and 10 in the Coeur d’Alene mining district.