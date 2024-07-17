Drake posts video of his flooded mansion during Toronto’s historic summer storm

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Maybe it’s time for Drake to move? The 37-year-old rapper on Tuesday was one of the millions of Canadians affected by a summer storm front that battered the greater Toronto area, causing major flooding and power outages in the nation’s largest, most-populous city.

The “God’s Plan” and “Hotline Bling” emcee posted a video of murky water overtaking a room in his swanky Bridle Path mansion, quipping, “This better be Espresso Martini.”

The clip, posted Tuesday to the Grammy winner’s Instagram story, also showed a person holding a door closed as water surged into the room and Drake treading several inches of water while splashing his way toward another door.

Representatives for the musician did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said Wednesday that more than 3.9 inches of rain were reported to have fallen in some areas at the height of Tuesday’s historic storm, according to the Toronto Sun. The authority said some rivers within the Greater Toronto Area still have higher flows of water due to Tuesday’s heavy rainfall, which caused hazardous conditions including slippery and unstable river banks.

The rainfall flooded and closed part of the Don Valley Parkway, which runs from the north part of the city into the downtown area, several other thoroughfares and Toronto’s Union Station, the Associated Press said. Lakeshore Boulevard, which runs along Lake Ontario, was also flooded and closed, police said, and Toronto Fire services said it rescued 14 people from flooding on the highway.

More rain fell in a four-hour period Tuesday in Canada’s largest city than Toronto’s average rainfall for the month of July, CNN said.

In May, Drake’s storied mansion, also known as “The Embassy,” was the site of a shooting and two separate incidents of alleged trespassing, resulting in a police response there three days in a row. The incidents occurred amid the “Degrassi” alum’s highly public feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar, with whom he had been trading barbs and diss tracks for weeks.