How to use a bunch of basil and think beyond pesto

Each year, tracks from musical artists of all types vie for the coveted “song of the summer” title. If there were an herb of the summer, that crown would always be snugly rested atop basil’s head.

There are dozens of varieties of the herb, but what we in the Western world simply call basil is more specifically known as sweet or Genovese basil, distinguished for its fragrant aroma and fresh, anise-like and mildly peppery flavor. Some other types of basil you might come across include Thai (sturdier leaves with stronger notes of licorice), holy basil (spicy with a slightly bitter aftertaste), lemon (citrusy), cinnamon (like the spice) and purple or opal (subtler than Genovese).

The tender herb is perhaps most commonly associated with pesto, the beloved Italian sauce full of nutty, cheesy umami. But there is so much more that basil can do if you give it a chance. Don’t put basil in a box. Here are some other ways to use the versatile herb this summer.

With pasta. Since basil is perhaps most abundantly turned into pesto, it only makes sense that you can add it to pasta in other ways. For starters, break from the traditional combo of basil, pine nuts and parmesan to come up with a sauce of your own, such as the one in Walnut, Spinach and Herb With Zucchini Pasta Sauce, which includes cilantro and lime juice for an added zing. Or, you could combine basil with olive oil, olives and garlic to make Pasta With Pecorino and Pistachios. Lastly, a few basil leaves always work as a simple garnish, such as with the Tik Tok-famous Baked Feta Pasta.

With tomatoes. Have you ever heard the phrase, “If they grow together, they go together?” A prime example is tomatoes and basil, which are considered companion plants as the herb can help with the fruit’s pest control. So any time tomatoes are in a dish, basil is also welcome. Classic foods include Caprese Salad, Tomato Bruschetta and Cheese Pizza, but others to try are a Southern tomato pie or even as a garnish for a Bloody Mary at your next brunch.

In drinks. Speaking of Bloody Marys, that’s not the only way to enjoy the herb in a beverage. Blend it with other ingredients and water, as in this recipe for Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil. Muddle it as you might mint for a mojito, as in this Sweet Basil Cocktail with gin and Lillet Blanc. Or infuse the herb in simple syrup, as in Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz.

In Asian dishes. “Though many people associate basil with Italian, Greek and other Mediterranean cuisines, it’s a tropical plant, native to India and Southeast Asia,” freelance writer Kate Morgan wrote in the Washington Post. This makes sense considering there’s a Thai variety. If a recipe calls for Thai basil and you only have sweet, keep in mind that the flavor won’t be as pronounced and the latter variety doesn’t really hold up to cooking. Some basil dishes that come to mind include pho, lettuce cups and Vietnamese spring and summer rolls, or try it in these recipes for Germaine’s Thai Basil Chicken, Fragrant Dressed Tofu With Garlic and Basil, Thai-Style Chicken Curry and Spicy Basil Tofu Fried Rice.

Save it for later. For those who grow their own basil, I’ve heard many tales of the plant going wild and producing more than they know what to do with. Even a grocery store or farmers market basil bunch can sometimes feel excessive. One solution is to blend the leaves with olive oil to make Basil Paste, which can be frozen and used later, long after the summer sun has set. Another preservation option is to dry them. “Dry herbs at home by tying them together in small bunches with twine or string and hanging them in a dry spot with good air circulation,” recipes editor Becky Krystal wrote, making sure to check them daily. “You can extract further moisture by drying them on a baking sheet in a 200 degree oven for 3 to 5 minutes. Then you can store them – off the stem but still as whole leaves (or crumbled, if you prefer) – in a clean jar with a tightfitting lid.”

Add it to fat. Mix the herb into mayo to slather on bread for sandwiches during the summer. Another easy option is to add basil to a compound butter that you can then pop on top of all sorts of grilled proteins and vegetables or even just a bowl of rice. Similarly, but for perhaps a little more effort, make Blanched Basil Oil that can be used as a marinade, or basted or drizzled on all types of foods.

Use it in salads. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Any tender herb can be used as a salad green. Granted, you may not want to eat a salad with basil leaves as the sole green, but it would be delicious thrown into the mix with arugula, bibb lettuce or spinach. Another option is to blend the herb into a salad dressing, such as this Cherry Tomato and Basil Dressing.

Turn it into desserts. Last but not least, basil can work in sweet applications just as well as savory ones. The herb pairs well with fruit, such as in these Grilled Peaches With Basil Mascarpone. Transform the basil into a cold treat, such as in this Lemon Basil Buttermilk Ice Cream. Or for a sweet and savory frozen dessert, make Tomato-Basil Peach Paletas.