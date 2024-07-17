Judy Collins to showcase lengthy music career for night at Bing Crosby Theater

From staff reports

Judy Collins has a career spanning over six decades, and now she will be bringing her wide range of talents to the Bing Crosby Theater.

Collins’ lengthy career first began with the release of her debut 1961 album, “A Maid of Constant Sorrow,” when she was 22 – although her first record to chart was her third, “Judy Collins 3,” in 1963. Initially, she was a part of the folk revival of the 1960s and sang many classic folk songs as well as many written by the greats of the time, such as Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

Collins has released 36 studio albums as well as many live and compilation records. Her most acclaimed include the 1975 Platinum record “Judith” as well as her 1967 album, “Wildflowers,” which has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Although Collins has a seemingly countless number of tracks to her name, a few of her most popular include “Send In The Clowns,” “Both Sides Now,” and her rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Most recently, she released a 12-track record titled “Spellbound” in 2022. The album was her first to feature completely original music all written by Collins, and it was Grammy nominated for Best Folk Album.

Collins will be performing 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Bing Crosby Theater. Tickets, $79, are available at bingcrosbytheater.com.