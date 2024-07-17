Police arrest suspect in July 4 arson that razed Sandpoint Army Surplus store

Sandpoint police have arrested a woman suspected of setting a fire that razed the Army Surplus store.

Jennifer S. Meyer, 50, is accused of arson for the July 4 fire.

Police said a combination of video footage and “good old-fashioned police work” led to the identification of Meyer as the suspect, according to a news release. She can be seen walking away from the building immediately before it burned on surveillance camera footage.

Meyer is a resident of Sandpoint. She was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree arson following an interview at the Sandpoint Police Department.

Meyer was to appear in court Wednesday. No motive has been determined for the crime.

The owner of Army Surplus 1, Cornel Rasor, said he doesn’t know Meyer.

“We’re still stunned and trying to move through things,” Rasor said, acknowledging that Meyer has not been found responsible for the crime yet.

Sandpoint police are asking that anyone who spoke with Meyer on July 4 contact them at (208) 265-1482, as the investigation is ongoing.