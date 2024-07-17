Several area athletes aim to book tickets to Paris after U.S. Paralympic Team Trials

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

A lot has changed in Susannah Scaroni’s life since her first Paralympic games back in 2012.

At that point in her racing career, the now 33-year-old from Tekoa, Washington, was known as a marathon specialist and was a rookie on the U.S. Paralympic Team.

Now, more than a decade later, Scaroni’s focus has changed not only in her racing wheelchair, but also off the track as she and several other area athletes look to make their Paralympic dreams come true at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Miramar, Florida.

“Every time has been different at these trials, and this year will be no different,” Scaroni said. “Given the depth of the women’s track team in the United States, this time around I get to be more of a mentor athlete and help my teammates do as well as they can while still securing my spots for Paris.”

Although Scaroni will still have to secure a top-three finish in her track events over the upcoming days to earn a spot on the track in Paris, she’s known for months that she was a lock for one event – the marathon.

As the fastest American finisher in last fall’s New York City Marathon, Scaroni automatically earned a spot in what was once her main event.

But in the past few years, Scaroni says her focus has shifted more onto the track and less away from the 26.2-mile challenge.

“I am actually prioritizing the track events for Paris,” she said. “I have other major marathons throughout the year that I will focus on, and it’s taken a long time but I feel like my skills on the track are finally where I always wanted them to be.”

Scaroni will be vying for a Paralympic spot in 1,500 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters and 5,000 meters – for which she is the reigning Paralympic gold medalist and current world-record holder.

She is far from the only athlete competing at the trails with local ties though.

Joining Scaroni at the trials as former ParaSport athletes are Spokane’s Hannah Dederick and Phillip Croft, along with Cheney’s Isaiah Rigo. Current ParaSport athletes vying for a Paralympic spot are Taylor Swanson, Lindi Marcusen, Bob Hunt, Lauren Fields, Ben Foos and Alicia Guerrero – all of whom are from Spokane.

Also competing – but not eligible for team selection – are Winthrop’s Kadence Hammer, Coeur d’Alene’s Jessica Bellefeuille, Spokane’s Brycen Phillis and Wenatchee’s Neiko Wellborn.

Peacock will stream coverage of all trials events, with Saturday afternoon’s events also being broadcast on CNBC. More information, including live results and heat sheets can be found online at usparatf.org/usparateamtrials-trackandfield.

The team selection will take place Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.