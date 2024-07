A 12-year-old boy was hit by a Spokane Transit Authority bus in Cheney Thursday.

The boy was riding a bicycle or a scooter when he was hit on Mike McKeehan Way, according to Cheney Police Department Cpt. Rick Begthol. Investigators have not determined who was at fault.

The child may have a broken arm, Begthol said, but there was no further update on his condition.

This is a developing story.