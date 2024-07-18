50 years ago in Expo history: Gerald Ford’s fair appearance wasn’t to be, but it was for a very good reason

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Vice President Gerald Ford announced that he was planning a visit to Expo ’74 on Aug. 15 to “make a major address on an environmental subject.”

This was big news at the time and even bigger news with the benefit of hindsight. By Aug. 15, 1974, Gerald Ford would no longer be vice president. He would be President Gerald Ford.

He took the oath of office on Aug. 9, following the resignation of Richard Nixon.

However, by Aug. 15, Ford would have more urgent priorities and had to cancel his Expo appearance. Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton came in his place on Aug. 15

In other Expo news, it was Japan Day at the fair. Japan’s consul general made a speech, a Japanese dance troupe performed and Japanese “carp kites” flew overhead.

From 100 years ago: A shift in the wind put the towns of Lost Creek and Blue Slide in jeopardy in Pend Oreille County, but there was also some good news.

Rain and higher humidity had dampened most of the fires in the region. Firefighters were confident that they could get most of them under control.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1864: President Abraham Lincoln asks for 500,000 volunteers for military service.

1947: King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1972: Egyptian president Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

2012: Kim Jong-un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.