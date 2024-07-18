Alt-rock power houses Primus, alongside Coheed and Cambria, will bring hits to U.S. Pavilion stage

From staff reports

Two of alternative/progressive rock’s most influential bands have combined forces for a massive summer tour, one that will bring Primus as well as Coheed and Cambria to the U.S. Pavilion on Saturday.

Primus was first formed in 1984 and originally operated under the name “Primate.” The band spent a few years growing within the Bay Area scene before releasing their debut album, “Fizzle Fry,” in 1990. The album would feature favorites such as “Too Many Puppies” and “John the Fisherman.”

Since then Primus’ unique sound and themes have caught the ears of many. They have released nine studio albums, with two going platinum – “Sailing the Seas of Cheese” (1991) and “Pork Soda” (1993).

The band’s interesting fusion of rock, funk, psychedelia and metal has spawned a dedicated fan base and many favorite singles such as “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver,” “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver,” “Tommy The Cat,” and “Mr. Krinkle.”

In 2022, they released an EP titled “The Revenant Juke: A Collection of Fables and Farce” – their first release since 2017.

Joining Primus is Coheed and Cambria.

Coheed and Cambria formed in 1995 and has a range of genres spanning post-hardcore, metal, prog-rock and more.

After years of lineup changes and experimentation, their first of 10 albums, “The Second Stage Turbine Blade,” was released in 2002. Two of their albums have been certified gold and six have charted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

All records, but 2015’s “The Color Before the Sun,” are a part of the sci-fi comic book and novel series, “The Amory Wars.” Each album and song tell stories set within the series.

A few of songs Coheed and Cambria are known for include “A Favor House Atlantic,” “Welcome Home,” “The Liars Club” and “The Suffering.”

Their last album “Vaxis - Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind” was released in 2022, and in May they released two songs, “The Joke” and “Deranged.”