Five-star guard Kingston Flemings set to visit Gonzaga for Kraziness in Kennel

Gonzaga is bringing another high-profile recruit to town for its annual Kraziness in the Kennel showcase this fall.

Kingston Flemings, a five-star point guard in the 2025 recruiting class, is reportedly making the trip from San Antonio to Spokane for an official visit from Oct. 4-6, according to The Athletic’s Tobias Bass.

Kraziness in the Kennel, the preseason event that gives fans a first glimpse of Gonzaga’s new team with various skills competitions and a shortened scrimmage, is tentatively set to take place on Oct. 5.

A 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard who plays for Brennnan High School in San Antonio, Flemings is considered the fourth-rated point guard in the 2025 recruiting class, the nation’s 21st overall ranked prospect and the top-rated recruit in the state of Texas.

According to 247Sports.com, Flemings has yet to receive an official offer from Gonzaga but he’s been offered by more than a dozen high-major schools, mostly in the Big 12 and SEC.

Schools to offer the San Antonio product include Houston, Texas Tech, Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Utah.

Flemings is scheduled to visit Houston from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and has another visit to Texas on the docket for the following weekend.

Gonzaga’s hosted a variety of top prospects at Kraziness in the Kennel over the years. The quartet of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris showed up for the 2019 event and other top recruits including Dusty Stromer, Anthony Black and Nik Khamenia have attended in recent years.

So far, Gonzaga has one commitment in the 2025 recruiting class from four-star forward Davis Fogle, a native of Anacortes who’s spending his senior season at Arizona prep powerhouse Compass Prep.

Isiah Harwell, widely considered the top shooting guard in the class of ‘25, recently listed the Zags in his final four and five-star combo guard Jalen Haralson included GU in his final nine.

Mark Few’s staff is still pursuing Nik Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 small forward prospect from the Los Angeles area who’s received a handful of high-major offers over the last few months from schools like Duke, Ohio State, Arizona, Purdue, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and North Carolina.