Weekend temperatures could tie Spokane’s all-time heat record at 109 degrees

This weekend through Monday will see temperatures of 100 degrees and higher, possibly breaking Spokane’s previous record, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperature recorded in the city was on June 29th, 2021, at 109 degrees. The same temperature is expected Sunday at Spokane International Airport, according to the weather service.

“There have been only five other times that Spokane has been 106 degrees or warmer, so this would be quite an achievement to have this happen again,” said Greg Koch, a meteorologist at NWS.

Spokane had gone 60 years without being that hot. The previous days of temperatures 106 or warmer all happened between 1928 and 1961.

The forecast calls for Spokane’s streak of days 90 degrees or hotter to continue . It started on July 5 but is predicted to end on July 24. That would set the record at 20 days, eclipsing the previous record of 15. The 95-degree (or higher) streak began July 7 and ended on July 14, marking eight consecutive days. That fell short of the record of 11 days.

Spokane is also expected to hit its third year since 2020 with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher for four days in a row. Last week, starting the July 8, three consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures were recorded. The longest recorded amount was six days in 1928.

Spokane residents seem to be getting ready to take on the scorching weather. Fan and air conditioner sales have soared in local and chain hardware stores since the start of summer.

Jeff Heston, one of the owners of Miller’s Hardware on the South Hill, reports having sold ten fans Thursday and an estimated two thousand or more since the start of July.

“I think a lot of people are geared up for it,” Heston said. “Box fans seem to be the hottest commodity.”