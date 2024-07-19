American Airlines reaches tentative deal with union for 28,000 flight attendants

By Alexandra Skores Dallas Morning News

American Airlines has reached a tentative agreement with its flight attendants after years of negotiating for a new contract.

Details of the deal were not released, but American previously offered immediate 17% pay bumps, a proposal that was shot down by union leadership.

On Friday, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American’s 28,000 flight attendants, announced a deal after a final week of bargaining. The union’s board of directors and executive committee will need to review the agreement and approve, before membership can vote to ratify the deal.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants has been in negotiations with American Airlines since February 2019.

“Our latest contract negotiations have resulted in significant benefits for our flight attendants,” said Julie Hedrick, national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. “After years of bargaining and with the assistance of the National Mediation Board, we have reached a long overdue agreement with American Airlines, which addresses our concerns in compensation, work rules, and retroactive pay.”

In June, flight attendants at American picketed at DFW International Airport and other airports across the country, while the negotiating committee was in Washington was trying to secure a deal. The pickets came right after American CEO Robert Isom tried to get money into flight attendants’ pockets right away with an immediate 17% pay bump to show initiative towards a contract.

The union had been threatening strikes and even established a strike center. However, airline contracts are governed by federal law and strikes unions need to follow a series of steps before they can walk off.

President Joe Biden released a statement following the announcement of the deal.

“Collective bargaining works,” Biden said. “… I thank Acting Secretary Su, Secretary Buttigieg, and other members of my administration for their efforts to help both sides secure this agreement, which averts a strike that would have been devastating for the industry and consumers. This is the culmination of over five years of negotiations and proves once again that collective bargaining benefits workers, companies and our economy.”

One of the union’s latest updates to membership had indicated that formal proposals between parties were several billion dollars apart at the beginning of May. Until May, the company was firm on Delta Air Lines’ wage rates, but changed their wage raise to 17% which also increased the value of boarding pay.

Progress came later, according to the union, when Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Julie Su, Secretary of Labor and other mediators stepped in. Since the early proposals in May, the company added over one billion of additional money over the life of the agreement.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants,” said Lindsey Martin, spokeswoman at American. “It’s a contract that will provide immediate financial and quality-of-life improvements for American’s flight attendants. It’s a contract we’re proud of and one our flight attendants have earned.

More details on the contract will be available to members pending approval from the union’s board of directors and executive committee.