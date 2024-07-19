Brayan Castillo works out of jam in 10th to preserve Spokane Indians 4-3 win over Vancouver

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Brayan Castillo worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning for his third save and the Spokane Indians returned from a four-day break to beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 in the opener of a three-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (17-5 second half) took sole possession of first place and have won six in a row and 12 of their last 14.

Cole Carrigg (2 for 5) hit an RBI single and another run scored on a groundout in the top of the 10th inning to give the Indians a two-run lead.

Castillo issued a pair of walks to load the bases in the bottom half, then his third walk of the inning forced in a run. But the 23-year-old recovered to induce a fly out by Nick Goodwin with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Indians took an early lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Kyle Karros (3 for 5), his league-leading 53rd of the season. Vancouver (16-6) responded with a bases-loaded walk and a run scored on a fielder’s choice in the second.

Indians starter Blake Adams had a tough go of it, allowing two runs on no hits and four walks over two innings.

Spokane tied it in the fourth when Jose Cordova (2 for 4) knocked in Jean Perez with a double.

Mason Green took over on the hill for the Indians in the third and was superb, tossing five shutout innings on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Reliever Welinton Herrera (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings before turning it over to Castillo for the 10th.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.