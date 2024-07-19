Idaho’s Bench Lake Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres; 8% containment reported

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

More than 300 firefighters continued to fight the Bench Lake Fire burning in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest, achieving 8% containment on Friday as the fire grew to more than 2,000 acres, fire officials said.

The fire started July 11 and is burning near Redfish Lake and the iconic Redfish Lake Lodge near the town of Stanley.

Crews have used pumps and hoses to water Redfish Lake Lodge and other structures in the area, according to the Great Basin team four public information office’s interagency InciWeb report on the fire.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials have issued emergency closures for the Redfish Lake Recreation Complex, including the lodge, trails, campgrounds and roads in the vicinity.

In an update posted Friday morning, fire officials said the firefighters’ efforts were paying off. Altogether, 346 firefighters, six helicopters, 14 engines and two scooper planes were fighting the Bench Lake Fire.

“Structure protection efforts at Redfish Lake Lodge and adjacent facilities are proving successful,” the Great Basin team four public information office wrote. “Pumps and hoses continue to spray water increasing the relative humidity, making it harder for any fire embers to ignite adjacent fuels. Crews near upper Bench Lakes have made substantial progress building containment lines in the extremely rugged terrain.”

The Times-News reported on Wednesday that it may take a major rain storm or snowfall to completely put out the fire. That’s according to Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan, who addressed the impacts of the fire in front of almost 200 people gathered at a town hall meeting in Stanley, according to the Times News.

The cause of the Bench Lake Fire remained under investigation as of Friday. Once again this year, more Idaho fires have been caused by people than lighting, according to the Idaho Department of Lands fire division.

Crews achieve 10% containment of Texas Fire burning east of Kendrick, Idaho

Crews fighting the Texas Fire that is burning east of Kendrick in Latah County reported achieving 10% containment of the fire, fire officials said Friday morning.

The human-caused fire started July 15. As of Friday morning, 175 firefighters were fighting the Texas Fire, according to a news release issued Friday by the Idaho Department of Lands.

On Wednesday, the Lewiston Tribune reported that four structures have burned in the fire and others have been threatened since the fire ignited.

As of early Friday afternoon, Level 3 evacuation status was still in effect for the Cedar Creek Canyon Area. For the latest evacuation statues for the Texas Fire, visit the Latah County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.