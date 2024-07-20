50 years ago in Expo history: The fair was almost halfway over, so some interesting statistics were in

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 general manager Petr Spurney delivered plenty of good news as the fair neared its halfway point.

Attendance was 33.6% ahead of projections.

Income from tickets and concessions was 11.5% above projections.

Fair guests were spending 15% more per capita than estimated.

The upshot? The fair was expected to break even, at the very least, and possibly make a profit.

“I think it would be great if Expo could have a surplus to turn over to the city,” Spurney said.

He did note that higher expenditures sometimes went along with higher turnout.

For instance, there was more garbage to collect, and higher costs to keep the park clean.

Also, the Folklife Festival had proved more popular than expected, and it was requiring more resources.

One early trouble spot – the amusement rides and games – was in better shape after Expo took over control from the original concessionaire.

From 100 years ago: Two streetcars crashed head-on at Fourth Avenue and C Street, sending four people to the hospital with serious cuts and bruises.

The crash was blamed on a new motorman who misunderstood his instructions. He was supposed to wait at a junction for the other streetcar to pass, but when the crash occurred, he was a mile beyond the junction.

The motorman of the other streetcar said he was on the grade near Hangman Creek when the oncoming streetcar suddenly appeared around a curve.

He threw his streetcar in reverse, but it was too late.