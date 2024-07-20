CDA firefighters cool off residents with Rain in the Park

The skies were blue, but McEuen Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene still received a 30-minute rain shower Saturday afternoon courtesy of the city’s fire department.

Firefighters parked a fire engine on the edge of the park and turned on its fire hose, sending a large spray of water several stories high into the air and onto happy, screaming children, and some adults, standing on the grass.

Brynn Lambas, who was with her three children, was one of the dozens of people who cooled off under the water. She called it “refreshing.”

“It’s really fun, especially on a 98-degree day,” Lambas said.

The fire department started the “Rain in the Park” event last summer after seeing a southern Idaho fire department host something similar, said Amy Valadez, administrative assistant at the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department.

Fire Chief Tom Greif said last year’s two Rain in the Park events were a big hit, so they scheduled more this year, including the first one of the summer on Saturday.

“We don’t want to just engage with the community on 911 calls, you know,” Greif said. “We want to do it in a nonemergent setting like this.”

Firefighters passed out red plastic fire hats to children, many of whom wore them as the water drenched them.

“It’s so much fun to see them all happy and running around,” Valadez said of the kids.

Adults joined in, too.

“It’s definitely a total, family event,” Valadez said.

Lambas’s two young sons, sporting their red fire hats, loved the geyser of water that fell on them.

“I like the giant puddles and the rain,” said 5-year-old Arthur, noting the small puddles on the soaked lawn.

Eric, Lambas’ 7-year-old son, said he loves doing anything involving water.

“Splash pads, pools, anything water,” he said.

The next Rain in the Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. Valadez said the department plans to host more rain events in August. All of them will be at McEuen Park.