Mariners out of first place in AL West after another painful loss to Astros

SEATTLE – The lead in the American League West standings belongs to the team that has won the division six out of the past seven seasons.

After starting the season with a 12-24 record, riddled with injuries to their starting pitching, it seemed like the Houston Astros’ reign of dominance might have finally run its course.

But on another perfect summer Saturday evening at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners most hated rival returned to the familiar territory as the team looking down at the rest of the division.

When Houston closer Josh Hader struck out Luke Raley on a 97-mph fastball to close out a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over Seattle, the Astros improved to 52-46 on the season, moving ahead of the Mariners, who lost their fifth straight game to fall to 52-48.

It was a familiar storyline in defeat for Seattle – another strong outing from the starting pitcher, this time it was George Kirby, minimal offense provided in support of that strong outing, including failures to get the big hit and in a newer wrinkle over the last few weeks – a lead blown by the bullpen.

Kirby pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. It was his eighth consecutive quality start of six or more innings pitched while allowing three runs or fewer. Kirby has 14 quality starts this season and the Mariners have 60 as a team – the most in MLB. Since 2022, Kirby has posted 25 quality starts without issuing a walk, the most in MLB. Logan Gilbert has the second most with 18.

Going into the bottom half of the sixth inning, it looked like Kirby’s one run allowed on an infield single would set him up for defeat.

Julio Rodriguez, however, gave the Mariners some hope and their first runs scored since the All-Star break.

With Victor Robles on first base having drawn a walk off Astros starter Framber Valdez, Rodriguez jumped on one of the many breaking balls thrown by Valdez, sending a two-run homer into Edgar’s Cantina in left field.

Seattle had finally scored and had a lead – for about 10 minutes.

Reliever Ryne Stanek, who replaced Kirby to start the seventh, walked Jeremy Pena and then gave up a two-run homer to Jake Meyers.

The Astros added another run on Yainer Diaz’s solo homer in the eighth inning off Trent Thornton.

The Mariners looked like they would get a run in the bottom of the eighth on multiple occasions. But Trey Cabbage made a nice leaping grab at the top of the wall on Rodriguez’s drive to right field. With two outs and Cal Raleigh on first, Mitch Garver hit a ball deep into the left-field corner, but Joey Loperfido made a sensational diving catch on the warning track to take away a sure RBI double.