Three-vehicle crash injures several people in Spokane Valley; driver faces felony charges

Several people were injured after a driver ran a red light and caused a fiery, three-vehicle crash Friday night in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

A deputy was trying to stop a black spray-painted Subaru without license plates at about 6:15 p.m. on Sprague Avenue near McDonald Road, police said in a news release. The driver accelerated, and less than 30 seconds later, the deputy, who police said was not pursuing the car, advised the driver ran a red light at McDonald Road, crashed and the Subaru was on fire.

Police said the Subaru, driven by 29-year-old Bobby S. Million Jr., struck a Honda, which crashed into a Toyota truck.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger had possible life-threatening injuries while the second passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said. All three were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Million was taken by deputies to the hospital to be evaluated.

Two passengers in the Subaru sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Million was charged with suspicion of five counts of vehicular assault and attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail after he was evaluated at the hospital.

He remained in jail Saturday, according to the jail roster.