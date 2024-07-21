Here’s how some Democratic leaders in Washington responded to Biden’s announcement Sunday

From staff reports

Prominent Democrats in Washington took to social media Sunday to praise President Joe Biden and his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, and some of them backed his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee.

No Republicans in Washington’s or Idaho’s congressional delegations had posted messages about Biden’s announcement by mid-afternoon Sunday.

Here are some of the comments the Democrats shared on X:

Jay Inslee, Washington governor, Democrat

“As he’s done for five decades, Joe Biden put his country first. In the long scope of history, his work to protect us from the ravages of climate change will be seen as an historic achievement. Biden is going out on top with a long record of accomplishments we can all be proud of.”

Maria Cantwell, U.S. senator from Washington, Democrat

“The Democratic Party needs a standard bearer who can deliver our economic message – continuing the historic accomplishment of building more economic opportunities for working class people and a focus on lowering costs.

“President Biden led our nation to accomplish these historic victories. Just like our party’s victories on Social Security, Medicare, and family leave, Biden’s policies on infrastructure, manufacturing, and lowering drug costs will be tremendous legacies.”

Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Medina, Washington, Democrat

“President Biden is the epitome of an American statesman. His legacy of working to rebuild the middle class, lower costs, & defend our democracy will endure forever.

“America owes him a great debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service to our country.”

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, U.S. representative from Skamania County, Washington, Democrat

“My prayers are with the President and his family. I’m sure this was not an easy decision for him to make, and I believe he made it with the national interest in mind.

“My job is to represent everyone in Southwest Washington, and most of them do not have confidence in the President’s fitness to serve. They deserve to have their confidence restored.”

“It’s time to move forward and put the past behind us. The next President must clearly be fit enough to do the job, and that fitness must be prosecuted publicly.”

Pramila Jayapal, U.S. representative from Seattle, Democrat

“Vice President @KamalaHarris just called me and I told her I am 1000% in for her to be our President! She has the smarts, the experience, the accomplishments and the agenda to lead us to victory in November. Let’s go!

“Thank you for your incredible work @JoeBiden, it has been an honor to work with you. @KamalaHarris for President. Let’s do this.”

Derek Kilmer, U.S. representative from Gig Harbor, Washington, Democrat

“President Joe Biden has spent his entire life working on behalf of our nation to leave it better, fairer, and stronger for future generations. He has led one of the most successful and historic administrations in history – pulling us out of the COVID pandemic, signing laws to lower health care costs, to invest in our infrastructure and in American manufacturing, and to combat the climate crisis. Time and time again, he has fought for the people and communities that are too often left behind. His legacy of public service is profound. Today – on behalf of the folks I represent – I have a simple message. Thank you for your outstanding service, Mr. President.

Kim Schrier, U.S. representative from Sammamish, Washington, Democrat

“President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection is another example of his selflessness and commitment to our country. He showed that heart of service over decades in the Senate, as our Vice President, and most of all, by rescuing our nation from four more years of a corrupt and reckless Trump administration. Now, by passing the torch to a new generation of leaders, President Biden sets an inspiring example of putting country above self. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to our country and his decades of service. I have no doubt in my mind that he will go down as one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history.”

Adam Smith, U.S. representative from Bellevue, Democrat (first Democratic member of the Washington delegation to call on Biden to step aside)

“I believe Joe Biden made the right decision. I applaud President Joe Biden for making this difficult choice. I think it is the best path forward for our country. I thank him for the great job he has done as President and for his 50+ years as a dedicated public servant.”

Marilyn Strickland, U.S. representative from Tacoma, Democrat

“President Biden has faithfully and honorably served our nation. We owe him deep gratitude for all he has done with a sharp focus on improving people’s lives.

“VP Harris has been his partner, and is the most qualified to succeed him. She has my full endorsement and support.”

Bob Ferguson, Washington attorney general and Democratic candidate for Washington governor

“The Biden-Harris administration has accomplished so much for America. President Biden preserved and protected our democracy at a critical moment in our nation’s history and restored civility to the White House.

I know Vice-President Kamala Harris. She was Attorney General of California when I was first elected Washington’s Attorney General. Kamala Harris is smart, hardworking, and tough. She’ll never back down to powerful interests — and she genuinely cares about people. She is a prosecutor who has put away criminals. She’s exactly the fighter we need to take on a convicted felon in November and win.”

Mark Mullet, state senator and Democratic candidate for Washington governor

“It’s hard to express the pride I feel watching President Biden today. He is an extremely successful President, that has never lost an election against Republicans in his life, choosing to step aside for the good of our Democracy. His capacity for humility and selflessness is all but extinct in politicians today but sorely needed. Thank you Mr. President for modeling what it looks like to lead and unify a nation.”