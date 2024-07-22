The evolution of Katie Ledecky: As Olympics near, U.S. star comes full circle

By Nicole Auerbach The Athletic

In April, Bruce Gemmell received a phone call from someone who had changed his life more than a decade ago. They text frequently, so it wasn’t strange to hear from her. But what she asked of him made him laugh.

Katie Ledecky’s first question was quintessential Katie: Hey, I’m coming home to Maryland for a few days in May. Can I train with you?

An easy yes from her old swim coach.

Then: Oh, by the way, when I’m home, I’m going to the White House to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I’m hoping you’d be free to come as my guest. I don’t want to impose or anything.

“She really said it that way,” Gemmell said, chuckling. “I said, ‘Yes, of course, I would love to go.’ ”

Heading into the day, he figured the coolest part would be meeting President Joe Biden; Gemmell is a Delaware native, and his wife had interned for then-Senator Biden at one point. It’d be a nice little full-circle moment.

But Gemmell’s main takeaway was something different, something far more significant to the man who had trained the most dominant female swimmer in the sport’s history during her most dominant stretch, starting after the London Olympics and running through the Rio Games. He started working with her when she was 15, very quiet and even more shy.

And he watched 27-year-old Katie Ledecky work the room, taking photos with those who asked and speaking with people from all walks of life.

“She was the star of the show as far as I’m concerned – maybe sharing it with Nancy Pelosi,” Gemmell said. “It was absolutely a sign of growth from that somewhat awkward, not-socially-competent 15-year-old who burst on the scene in London to win an Olympic gold medal.

“Watching her evolution from 15 to 27, being in complete control of a room with all these powerful, rich politicians and dignitaries, it’s just heartwarming to see that with her. And during that same period of time, my daughter has gone from a little child, toddler type of thing to somebody who is now powering around the world to swim meets with Katie Ledecky.”

Gemmell’s daughter, Erin, who was 7 when Ledecky began training with her father, is on the U.S. Olympic team alongside her. The little girl who once dressed up as Katie Ledecky for Halloween qualified to be part of the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay with her. Erin, now 19, punched her ticket by finishing fourth in the 200-meter freestyle event in Indianapolis – the top four finishers automatically qualify – and as she looked up at the video board to confirm she’d just made her first Olympic team, Ledecky swam across two lanes with a big smile to hug her.

Now that is a full-circle moment.

“She’s been such a big influence,” Erin said. “I don’t think I would really be here if it weren’t for her. It’s really special to be able to be that close to someone who is so inspirational, getting to see the day-to-day work that they put in. It makes it seem more achievable in a way, being so close. It makes them seem a lot more human.”

When Erin met Ledecky, she was “terrified” of her. Erin also characterizes herself as “definitely an annoying child,” so she can’t believe how kind and welcoming Ledecky was to her. And though her older brother, Andrew, has Olympic experience as a swimmer and her dad has plenty of it as a coach, Erin can’t believe how lucky she is to experience Paris and the lead-up alongside Ledecky.

Her father can’t believe his luck, either. Erin isn’t one to send photos or updates from training camp – Team USA trained in North Carolina and later in Croatia – but Ledecky will send selfies of the two. Ledecky is not just Erin’s role model; she’s basically her older sister. She’s in charge of parent updates, and Erin is in charge of nail painting.

“Katie is (in) the top very small number of swimmers, probably the best female ever,” Bruce Gemmell said. “But her qualities as an individual are at another level. I say that fondly … with tears in my eyes.”

Ledecky herself has always understood her power and influence. It’s part of the reason she was quiet and shy for so long; that’s who she is, but it’s also how she wanted to come across to the world. She’s a serious woman with big goals she has spent her entire career working toward. And she’s not anywhere near the finish line yet. She has said she plans to compete at age 31 in the Los Angeles Olympics, which would be her fifth Games.

But even now, with the Paris Games just days away, she knows she is already a veteran on the national team. On the women’s side alone are two 17-year-olds (Alex Shackell, Claire Weinstein), an 18-year-old (Katie Grimes, who qualified in the 400- and 1,500-meter freestyle and the open-water event) and Erin. The average age of the women’s team is 22.1 years old.

Ledecky is also one of the most accomplished female Olympians, with seven gold medals. In Paris, she could break the record held by gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won nine gold medals for the Soviet Union in the 1950s and ’60s. Ledecky is the favorite in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events, so to break the record she would need only an upset win in either the 4×200-meter freestyle relay (Australia will be the favorite) or the 400-meter freestyle (Aussie Ariarne Titmus and Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh are the top contenders).

At Ledecky’s peak in Rio de Janeiro, she won gold in events as short as the 200 free. Recovery looked different at age 19, too. But Ledecky doesn’t see medals that aren’t silver or gold as a failure. She finds value in the work itself – and in her own consistency.

“I pride myself on that consistency,” Ledecky said. “I challenge myself to stay consistent. Yeah, I mean, sometimes it can be tough feeling like you’re not having a breakthrough. But to be really consistent is something I’m really happy with. I’ve learned to just really enjoy each day of training and take in every moment and just appreciate the fact that I’ve been able to have this long of a career, stay injury-free, stay pretty healthy, be able to do this for this many years.”

She has also embraced her role as an elder statesman of the sport. She’s the one who darts over to find the Erins of the world to celebrate with them. She said her favorite message to her first-time Olympian teammates is the one she received from her first coach, Yuri Suguiyama, ahead of London in 2012. He told her she deserved to be on that team, she earned it and she belonged. That’s been Ledecky’s message to her younger teammates: You belong.

Ledecky remembers what it was like to be young and in love with swimming, not knowing where it could take you. She knows what that amazement feels like; she knows some of her teammates might even be intimidated by being on a roster alongside her. But she keeps perspective. She paints her nails red, white and blue. She sends selfies, commemorating the little and the big moments. That’s how she got here, at the precipice of even more history.

“I never dreamed of that as a young kid, to make an Olympics,” Ledecky said. “So, after London … I wanted to get back to that level to prove that I wasn’t just a one-hit wonder. But at the same time, I reminded myself that anything more than that was like icing on the cake, cherry on top, whatever. Because, again, I just never thought I’d make it to that one Olympics.

“That’s the perspective that I think I’ve been able to maintain, that keeps me focused and keeps me enjoying the sport so much while enjoying the teammates and the people that are around me.”