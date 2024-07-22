Ty France’s time with the Mariners appears to be over: ‘It’s been a weird, hard day’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Ty France sat in front of his locker right as you enter the Mariners clubhouse, staring at his phone and trying not to think about his uncertain future.

The last 24 hours had been a confusing whirlwind. After Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Astros, he was notified that the organization had placed him on irrevocable outright waivers. For the next 48 hours, he would have to wait to see if a team claimed him or if he would pass through.

But based on the two large duffel bags filled with gear, a large box filled with cleats and workout shoes and a basically empty locker, this much was clear – his time on the Mariners’ active roster will end on Tuesday.

“I was a little caught off guard,” France said with his voice cracking. “I understand that, at the end of the day, it’s a business and I’m not performing to the best of my ability, so anything could happen.”

France didn’t wear a single piece of clothing with the Mariners logo or name on it when he met with the media or participated in the pregame workout. While he was still on the active roster and on Monday’s lineup card, the Mariners weren’t going to play him unless it was an absolute emergency.

“I’m just going to treat it as if it was a normal day,” he said. “They haven’t given me too much (information).”

The Mariners are expected to recall Tyler Locklear on Tuesday to take France’s place on the active roster.

What will happen to France is still undetermined.

If a team claims France off waivers, he would be added to their 40-man active roster. That team would assume what’s left of his $6.775 million salary – just over $2.5 million for the rest of the season. Teams like that Astros, Padres and Red Sox have needs for an experienced first baseman.

If France goes unclaimed, which is a possibility, the Mariners could conceivably keep him on the active roster and move on as if nothing happened. But that’s unlikely to happen. They are expected to designate France for assignment, removing him from the 40-man roster. They could either outright him to Triple-A Tacoma or release him.

Because France recently accrued more than five years of MLB service time, he can refuse the outright assignment to the minor leagues and become a free agent. Since the Mariners would have to pay the remainder of his contract, any team that signs him would have to pay him the prorated league minimum. That minimal salary would generate interest from several teams.

While he has a home in the area and close relationships with J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore, it seems unlikely that France would accept an assignment to Tacoma.

“You can play every scenario out in your head, but you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” France said. “You guys have probably more answers than I do right now. So I’m just kind of waiting to see what happens. I think find out around noon tomorrow.”

He received hugs from teammates in the clubhouse pregame, signaling the end of his time in Seattle.

“It’s definitely been a weird, hard day,” he said. “We’re all professionals and understand that it’s a business. They’re deciding that this is what was best for the Seattle Mariners moving forward. It doesn’t make it any easier. But it’s a really good group of guys in there and I’m very, very appreciative and grateful for every single one of those guys.”

Crawford, France’s best friend on the team, was still trying to process the idea of not having France at the locker next to him in the days ahead.

“It sucks,” Crawford said. “He’s one of my best friends and my favorite teammates I’ve ever had. He’s been with me on this whole journey here and to see him go, it’s a sad day for sure.”

After a disappointing 2023 season where he posted a .250/.337/.336 slash line with 32 doubles, 12 homers, 58 RBI, 43 walks and 117 strikeouts, France spent the offseason working at Driveline Baseball in Kent to reshape his body and rework his swing. The Mariners had high hopes for his success, but he never could find consistency and started to revert to his stance and swing of years past.

In 88 games this season and 340 plate appearances, he had a .223/.312/.350 slash line with 14 doubles, eight homers, 31 RBI, 28 walks and 83 strikeouts.

“I can’t put my finger on one thing, otherwise I would have fixed it,” France said. “It’s been a rough year and a half. Obviously, if I could go back and fix it. I’m just gonna continue to work and try and get back to the player I was.”

While he made the All-Star team as member of the Mariners in 2022, his favorite moment was a team accomplishment.

“Ending the playoff drought was definitely up there for me,” he said. “This city starved for the playoffs for a long time. To be a part of that group to help end that drought and bring the city what they deserve is very special. Not only for me, but for my wife and family. The city has been incredible to us and we’re very grateful for everything.”