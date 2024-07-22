Woman found dead in Logan neighborhood, police suspect homicide

A woman was killed Sunday morning in the Logan Neighborhood, Spokane Police Department said in a news release.

According to the department, police responded to a home on the 2500 block of North Hamilton Street around 7:30 a.m. in response to reports of gunfire. As police were driving to the scene, a man found a deceased woman in the house, the department said.

Major Crimes detectives determined the death was a homicide and are seeking information from the public. No suspects have been arrested, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case 2024-20145720.