18-year-old man who died swimming in Spokane River identified

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

An 18-year-old man who died last week while swimming in the Spokane River was identified as Devonte Bragg.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Bragg’s cause and manner of death are pending. 

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called for a possible drowning Friday afternoon near Starr and River roads in Otis Orchards, the sheriff’s office said.

Bystanders pulled the teenager from the water and started CPR before first responders arrived and took over. He died at the scene. 