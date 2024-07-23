Big Ten commissioner ushers in new era, welcoming Huskies, other West Coast schools

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

INDIANAPOLIS – Under the lights in the cavernous interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, Tony Petitti takes the stage.

It’s the start of a new era for Washington and the Big Ten. The differences between the Huskies’ previous home in the Pac-12 and its new one were apparent before Petitti, the commissioner, uttered a single word.

Take the setting, for example. Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, looms large on the city’s skyline and is arguably its most recognizable building. In less than five months, two teams will meet on this field with a chance to win the Big Ten championship.

This event is about football. This conference is about football. Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas, where the Pac-12’s last media day was held, feels a universe away. Welcome to Big Ten country.

“College football has never been stronger,” Petitti said, “especially in the Big Ten Conference.”

Big Ten media days, now a three-day event to accommodate the entire 18-team conference, began at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Washington coach Jedd Fisch and UW’s player representatives won’t speak until Thursday, but Petitti, along with players and coaches from Illinois, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State, met the media Tuesday.

Washington, USC, UCLA and Oregon officially join the Big Ten on Aug. 2. Petitti described the process of identifying the four new members as a “holistic approach.” He added academic standing and competitiveness in multiple sports helped the former Pac-12 schools’ case, and praised the four schools for their fit across multiple categories. Petitti, however, acknowledged one factor had a particularly important emphasis.

“Are you bringing additional value to the conference in football?” Petitti said. “It’s no secret that football is a large, large part of the revenue that’s driven to support the whole ecosystem. We understand that. So when you’re evaluating potential members, football sort of moves to the front of the line in terms of the athletic piece.”

Petitti said the conference is working with all four of the new arrivals to help them integrate into the Big Ten, including having discussions about scheduling, championship formats, marketing, brand alignment and incorporation into the Big Ten Academic Alliance. He said feedback from student-athletes will be considered and adjustments will be made as necessary going forward.

Washington, in particular, has found itself in a difficult position because of the move. The athletic department is saddled with around $240 million in stadium renovation debt which it owes to the university’s internal lending program.

The Huskies borrowed $20 million from the Big Ten and Fox Sports against their future full shares of the Big Ten media rights which they don’t earn until 2030. The athletic department also estimated Washington will have around $30 million in one-time costs as part of the move, including an on-campus broadcast studio for the Big Ten Network.

Petitti declined to comment specifically about Washington’s operating budget, stating he didn’t have enough details. He did say the conference has been supportive and understanding to help UW make the transition.

“This was about finding a long-term home, and there might be some short-term things that need to be done to get them on the right footing to start,” Petitti said. ” But I think they – and we – feel really good about the arc of where the conference is and we can expect to deliver over time.”

As Washington and the other West Coast schools continue to settle into the Big Ten, Petitti said the conference is not looking to expand in the immediate future.

Realignment isn’t the only change coming to college football though. Petitti confirmed helmet-to-sideline communication and sideline video will be introduced this season, and the commissioner announced the Big Ten’s partnership with Apple to provide on-field technology for in-game video. The conference will also unveil its new state-of-the-art replay center next month.

Petitti also addressed the impending House settlement, which includes provisions for revenue sharing between schools and student-athletes. He said he’s expecting further clarification in the next few months. Petitti added he hopes to see a reporting system for both shared revenue and name, image and likeness collectives in the future to help student-athletes take advantage of their available opportunities.

“We’ve got to build that model,” Petitti said. “That’s going to require change and a tremendous amount of collaboration, first of all coming to consensus in the Big Ten but then bringing that to our colleagues across the other conferences.

“All those things need to happen together, and I think the commissioners are committed to doing that. So a lot of work ahead over the next several months.”

Extra points





Petitti announced Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Big Ten championship game through 2028, despite the addition of the West Coast schools. Seattle, for example, is a four-hour – often indirect – flight from Indianapolis.

“We’re really comfortable with the decision to (keep) football here in Indianapolis for the next four seasons. We think it’s the right thing to do. Having said that, I think you’re going to see us begin to expand. I think it’s really important for markets around the country to get to experience Big Ten championships. It’s a really good way to connect the conference.”

Petitti did not have a timetable if or when the NCAA will rule on Michigan’s 2023 sign-stealing scandal. Former coach Jim Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, was suspended for the Wolverines final three regular-season games by the conference before returning to lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff championship.

“It’s a difficult process when you’re in the unfortunate situation when you’re forced into a situation where you have to decide what to do with a member. You go into that with a lot of respect, try to do what’s fair, and protect the entire conference. That’s the approach we took and I stand by the results of the decision we made.”