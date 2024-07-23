Concert review: Solace concert, featuring Shady Angels and Where?, was a varied mix of alternative music at the Big Dipper

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Last week, downtown’s The Big Dipper was host to yet another lineup of local talent.

The band Where? opened the night with its lead vocalist saying, “We like to make weird music” – and with the immediately noticeable double drum setup, it appeared he’d be right on the mark.

The four-man crew played heavy as the opener to a slate of bands on July 17, creating an absolute wall of sound formed by a mesh of grunge, psychedelia and frankly whatever genre they want to be – to really put Where? in a box is impossible. Leaning into the instrumentation, the group was tight and each individual was impressive in their own right.

Hearing an ongoing bar of drums while simultaneously hearing a fill was interesting. Obviously, hats off to the drummers for doing something I’ve never personally seen before and doing it well.

With long songs overgoing many changes throughout, conventionality was thrown out the window, something many (extremely) alternative bands can easily miss on. Where? is an acquired taste, but not a bad one to have.

Next up on the bill was Shady Angels. Despite a few initial technical difficulties (from fallen cymbals to out of tune guitars), the now well-seasoned alt-rock band played through like it was nothing and continued to perform to the high standard they have set for themselves.

The group played their upcoming sophomore album front to back, featuring already released singles like “I Am a Superman” as well as unheard tracks. With this early look, the album looks to truly bottle the band’s sound as they continue their youthful, garage-rock sound – but with the musicianship and overall emotion taking a noticeable step forward.

All in all, there isn’t much to be said about Shady Angels that I haven’t already. The group is consistent and produces a high energy show every time. With in-your-face guitar solos, a range of emotions displayed by lead singer Brayden Moore, and a sense of chaos perhaps most kept in control by drummer Jameson Sandborn, Shady Angels is continuously difficult to ignore. With only so many shows left, I will reiterate: Catch one of Spokane’s best before they’re gone.

Headlining was Solace, an alt-grunge band from Coeur d’Alene.

The group of 3, in a similar vein to Shady Angels, took a youthful, garage-esque sound and personified it with emphasis on melody, feedback screeches and impressively diverse drumming.

Solace brings the perfect sense of nostalgia to the table. With sheer speed and intentional roughness, the group creates an energy hard to find anywhere else but small, dimly lit venues like the Big Dipper.

With reminders of 1990s Seattle and early 2000s Chicago, Solace performs with an intensity worthy of a classic mosh pit as well as a perfectly fitting care-free energy.

Solace’s intentional rough around the edges feel is simultaneously tight enough to sound skillful while also being raw enough to create distinct and tender, yet familiar, music.

This was my first-time seeing Solace, and I’m definitely looking forward to experiencing such a performance again.