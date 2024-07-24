Commentary: How Ryan Grubb’s history of helping QBs can help Seahawks and Geno Smith

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Can Geno Smith be significantly better than he was last season?

That’s one of several simmering questions surrounding the new-look Seattle Seahawks, who began the first training camp of the Mike Macdonald era on Wednesday.

It’s also, of course, the training camp debut for former UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb – who must maximize Smith’s potential after producing a Heisman Trophy runner-up in Michael Penix Jr.

Prior to Penix, Grubb led a similar story at Fresno State – transforming ex-Husky Jake Haener from a Power Five transfer into an All-Mountain West performer and draft pick.

Will that track record yield similar results with Smith, who turns 34 in October? Will Grubb’s system and coaching style bear fruit in the NFL?

I asked an expert.

“I just think the stuff (Grubb) does is really similar to the (Kyle) Shanahan system (with the 49ers),” said Haener, who’s embarking on his second season behind Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints. “It’s their own spin on the West Coast approach. He loves getting early completions to help a quarterback get into a rhythm. If you look at the Shanahan system across the board, that’s the best offense going right now in the league, because it’s a pure progression system. There’s not a ton going on in protection. I’m sure they’ll be able to make flips in protection, but they understand where their hot (reads) are and they do a good job of creating mismatches on defense.

“I think he’ll be fine, man. He … grinds. He watches so much tape.”

Including, naturally, tape of his incumbent quarterback – whose future in Seattle is clouded, beyond the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Smith spent consecutive seasons as Russell Wilson’s backup, before returning to a starting role in 2022. Long dismissed as a bust and perpetual backup, Smith unexpectedly impressed – earning a Pro Bowl nod while leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%). He threw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions, while landing seventh in the league in QBR (62.8).

But the 2023 season saw statistical slips – as Smith completed 64.7% of his passes and threw for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 59.5 QBR (15th in the NFL).

Grubb looked beyond last season – beyond Seattle, L.A. and New York – to assess his quarterback’s strengths and scuffles. When asked last month how far his film study of Smith extended, Grubb answered instantly: college.

“I tried to learn everything about him, how his game has grown,” Grubb said of Smith, a second-round pick out of West Virginia in 2013. “What are the things that help him? What does he do well? What does he struggle with?

“It’s really cool when you see a sample size like Geno and the evolution of him and his career and how serious he is about everything, and the ability to be coached. He’s looking for his own blind spots. I went all the way back when I thought about some concepts and things like that. What did he do in college? How did he grow as he went through the league?”

Grubb’s job is to accelerate that growth.

By catering Smith’s strengths to his system.

“What (Grubb) does really well is, he understands his guys faster than most. He studies … them in the offseason work,” said Haener, a fourth-round pick in 2023. “It’s just a testament to how fast he can grow in a short amount of time with that guy he has. It’ll be interesting to see how he starts out with Geno. I’m sure they’ll get better as the season goes on.

“But he does a really good job of getting feedback from his quarterback. He wants to know what they like and don’t like, because at the end of the day they’re the ones going through reads and trying to make plays for you. He does a really good job of pushing you mentally and not letting you get comfortable and challenging you when you need to be challenged, and also getting to know them as a player and putting them in the best position possible.”

The numbers bear that out. Before transferring into Grubb’s offense, Haener (who lost a UW QB competition to Jacob Eason in 2019) and Penix (who sustained four consecutive season-ending injuries at Indiana) had essentially stalled.

Then, instantly, they excelled.

Jake Haener – Fresno State

Before Grubb: two seasons, 107 pass yards, one touchdown, one interception

With Grubb: two seasons, 66.3% completions, 6,117 passing yards, 47 pass TDs, 14 INTs, six rush TDs

Michael Penix Jr. – Washington

Before Grubb: four seasons, 59.4% completions, 4,197 passing yards, 29 pass TDs, 15 INTs, six rush TDs

With Grubb: two seasons, 65.4% completions, 9,544 passing yards, 67 pass TDs, 19 INTs, seven rush TDs

“Ryan really got the most out of me when I had that opportunity,” Haener said. “He told me how he believed in me, and as a quarterback you want a coordinator who believes in you, trusts you, loves you and puts you in the best position to be successful. So I think he did so much for me mentally, to get me to the point where I believed in myself.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to be the starting quarterback up there (at UW). But for my career, that was the best thing that could have ever happened for me, going and finding Kalen (DeBoer) and Ryan (Grubb). Because that offense improves you for the next level.”

Time will tell whether that’s true for Smith, whose deal runs through 2025 but has no guaranteed money beyond this season.

Grubb’s system will also attempt to establish a re-energized running game behind a retooled offensive line.

But to exceed the 7.5 wins expected of these Seahawks in Las Vegas, Seattle needs another sure thing under center.

In season 12, can Smith still improve?

“I’m still getting better,” Smith told the team’s website last week. “I’ve made leaps and bounds physically; I’m still getting stronger at my age. I don’t know if that’s rare or not, but that’s something I’m doing. I’ve gotten faster. I don’t think I’ve ever thrown the ball as good as I am right now. I’m in a really good place, just accuracy wise, and I can throw the ball farther than I ever have.

“That’s the reason why I think I can still improve, because I work hard and I push myself, and I’m seeing the improvements within myself. The outside noise never bothered me and never will; I know internally what I can do, and I know I’m still not a finished product.”

Recent history says Grubb can help him get there.

As for his former pupil, someday, Haener would also welcome an opportunity to work with Grubb again.

“I heard he’s running the same stuff I ran for a few years over at Fresno,” Haener said Monday, a day before the Saints kicked off training camp. “Down the road at some point, this is a crazy game, and I would not be surprised if I reunited with him in some way, shape or form.”